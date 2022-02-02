Shamita Shetty birthday: Actress Shamita Shetty who started her career in 2000 from Yash Chopra’s film Mohabbatein, is celebrating her birthday today. Shamita turned 43 and has been in limelight ever since she became a part of Bigg Boss 15. She was one of the most strongest and humble contestants of the Bigg Boss house who made it to the top 5 finalist of the show and her journey in the show was indeed an incredible one. So, on the occasion of her birthday, we will show you the best highlights of Shamita’s journey in Bigg Boss house. Watch video.Also Read - Rihanna Is Pregnant, Flaunts Her Baby Bump With Boyfriend Rapper A$AP Rocky: Watch Now