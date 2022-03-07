Anupam Kher birthday: One of the most versatile and loved actor who leaves audience spellbound with his impeccable acting skills and great choice of films, veteran actor Anupan Kher turns 67 today. He started off his Bollywood journey with Mahesh Bhatt directed film Saaransh in 1984. He has been contributing to Hindi cinema since 3 decades now and has appeared nearly in 500 films in Hindi language so far. A Wednesday, Special 26, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Lamhe, Ram Lakhan, Tezaab and Saudagar are some of his renowned films that audience loved the most. As the actor entered his 67th year, he shared a post on social media where he flaunted his fit and toned body wearing an underwear. The actor flashed his muscular and chiseled physique showcasing his fitness transformation with an extremely inspirational caption. Watch yourself.Also Read - Birthday Special: Janhvi Kapoor Turns A Year Older Today, Her Net Worth Income Will Blow You Mind - Watch