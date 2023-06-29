Home

Video Gallery

Rahul Gandhi Manipur Visit: Police stops his convoy, Manipur Congress Stage Protests – Watch Video

Rahul Gandhi Manipur Visit: Police stops his convoy, Manipur Congress Stage Protests – Watch Video

The Manipur police halted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convoy at Bishnupur while he was heading to meet victims of violence in Churachandpur, news agency PTI reported.

Rahul Gandhi Manipur Visit: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi’s convoy stopped by police en route to Churachandpur. The Manipur police halted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convoy at Bishnupur while he was heading to meet victims of violence in Churachandpur, news agency PTI reported. “The Congress leader has been halted fearing violence,” PTI cited Manipur police as saying. Gandhi reached Imphal for a two-day visit to conflict-ridden Manipur on Thursday. He departed for Churachandpur district where he will visit relief camps to meet people displaced by ethnic strife that shook the northeastern state since early last month. Questioning Manipur Police’s act, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said “We are not able to understand why they have blocked us.”