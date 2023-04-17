Top Trending Videos

Bizarre! Sanju Samson Collides with 2 RR Players, here’s how Saha was dismissed | IPL 2023

Published: April 17, 2023 11:44 AM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

It was a comedy of errors but in the end, all was well for Rajasthan Royals as they successfully dismissed Wriddhiman Saha in the very first over of the game against Gujarat Titans on Sunday night. Three fielders — keeper Sanju Samson, as well as the fielders from point and midwicket converged on the pitch for the catch despite the RR captain calling for it.

