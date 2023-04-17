Bizarre! Sanju Samson Collides with 2 RR Players, here’s how Saha was dismissed | IPL 2023
It was a comedy of errors but in the end, all was well for Rajasthan Royals as they successfully dismissed Wriddhiman Saha in the very first over of the game against Gujarat Titans on Sunday night. Three fielders -- keeper Sanju Samson, as well as the fielders from point and midwicket converged on the pitch for the catch despite the RR captain calling for it.
