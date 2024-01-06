Home

BJP gears up for 2024 elections, JP Nadda Massive Roadshow In Haryana

BJP President JP Nadda reached Panchkula on January 06. JP Nadda held a rally in the city and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar accompanied him. People in large numbers participated in the rally and JP Nadda received a thunderous welcome.

