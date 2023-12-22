By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BJP leader demands arrest of Youtuber Kamiya Jani for consuming Jagannath Mahaprasad
General Secretary of the Odisha Wing of the BJP, Jatin Mohanty has demanded the arrest of YouTuber Kamiya Jani and BJD leader VK Pandian after a video surfaced on the internet. She can be seen eating the ‘Mahaprasad’ at Puri Jagannath temple in the video after she allegedly ate beef in a previous video.