BJP leader demands arrest of Youtuber Kamiya Jani for consuming Jagannath Mahaprasad

General Secretary of the Odisha Wing of the BJP, Jatin Mohanty has demanded the arrest of YouTuber Kamiya Jani and ...

Updated: December 22, 2023 5:47 PM IST

By Video Desk

General Secretary of the Odisha Wing of the BJP, Jatin Mohanty has demanded the arrest of YouTuber Kamiya Jani and BJD leader VK Pandian after a video surfaced on the internet. She can be seen eating the ‘Mahaprasad’ at Puri Jagannath temple in the video after she allegedly ate beef in a previous video.

