Raj Kundra Case Mumbai: Businessmen Raj Kundra was arrested in an alleged case of production and streaming of pornographic films, may now be caught up in a new case. Ram Kadam (BJP ) Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Maharashtra has made some serious allegations against Raj Kundra. According to leader Ram Kadam, a game named GOD was brought by Raj Kundra through his company Viaan and a scam of 2500 to 3000 crores was done. Watch the video deets inside.