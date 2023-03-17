Home

TSPSC paper leak case: Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay sits on hunger strike – Watch Video

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay sat on a day-long hunger strike at the state party headquarters in Hyderabad on March 17. BJP is protesting against the alleged Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak issue. They are demanding a judicial inquiry by a sitting High Court Judge into the paper leak case.