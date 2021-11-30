Black Friday Sale: Xiaomi started it’s Black Friday Sale on 26th of November which will go on till 30th of November i.e. today. Before the sale ends, you have got an amazing opportunity to invest in electronic products like Tv’s and smartphones as the company is offering giant and massive discounts on electronic gadgets. The sale is live across major online stores like Mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon, Flipkart and even offline partners. So, if are planning to buy some tech products at an affordable price range, watch this video where we have picked the best Black Friday 2021 tech deals. Take a look.Also Read - Truecaller Update: Truecaller Version 12 Launched With Redesigned Interface And Call Recording Feature For Android Users | Checkout Video