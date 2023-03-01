Blocked Nose Remedies: How To Get Rid Of Nasal Congestion? Watch Video

Home

Blocked Nose Remedies: How To Get Rid Of Nasal Congestion?

Decongestants can help relieve symptoms of nasal congestion, but be sure to read the label and follow the dosage instructions. Use a warm compress: Placing a warm, damp cloth over your nose and sinuses can help reduce inflammation and open up nasal passages.

Blocked Nose Remedies: A blocked nose, or nasal congestion, can be caused by a variety of factors, including allergies, colds, sinus infections, and dry air. Decongestants can help relieve symptoms of nasal congestion, but be sure to read the label and follow the dosage instructions. Use a warm compress: Placing a warm, damp cloth over your nose and sinuses can help reduce inflammation and open up nasal passages. Watch video.