Blood Pressure, Antibiotics, Multivitamins & More- 48 Commonly Used Drugs Fail Latest Quality Test

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has flagged 48 commonly used medicines as they failed the latest drug safety alert issued by the drug regulator in March. In its monthly list, released on its website, the drug regulator has highlighted the medicines failing the quality parameters in the month of March out of the total 1,497 samples. According to the list, 1449 samples were declared as of Standard Quality.

