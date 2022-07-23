Diabetes Check : If you are a diabetic and you want to check your blood sugar level and get the accurate results, then do not worry as we have got you covered. In this video, we have explained the right time to check your blood pressure to get accurate and best results. Watch VideoAlso Read - Health Benefits of Raisins: Replace Sugar with Raisins, Know Why it is a Better Sweetener in This Video

Right time to check Blood sugar level :

1) The perfect time to check the fasting glucose levels is right after your wakeup

2) The right time to check postprandial(post meal) glucose levels is two hours after you have your meal

3) A gap of two hours after a meal must be maintained to get the correct reading

4) When you test before your meal, it tells you how much medication you need

5) When you test two hours after eating, you know if your medicines are working fine for you

