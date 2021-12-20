BMW iX Electronic SUV Launched In India: BMW India released it’s first ever BMW iX electric SUV in India thereby entering into electric vehicle industy. The new electric is launched at a price range of Rs. 1.16 crores It’s the company’s flagship electric SUV abd is powered by fifth generation BMW eDrive technology, has sleek LED headlamps with dual-beam appearance and has a sculpted and masculine bonnet. Checkout our latest video for more detailed information on the key features, designs and specs. Watch video.Also Read - Kia India: Kia Carens MPV Makes A Global Debut In India, Know More About Its Variants, Design and Features | Must Watch