Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh starrer Bob Biswas has been released and is winning immense appreciation from the audience. The movie serves as a spin-off to the 2012 thriller Kahaani. The film is premiering on ZEE5. In an exclusive conversation, Chitrangada Singh opened up on her co-star Abhishek and revealed all the pranks he used to play on the sets. The actor also talked about her favourite directors and revealed what kind of roles she would want to do in the future. Watch!Also Read - Bob Biswas Twitter Review: Netizens Laud Abhishek Bachchan’s Performance | Check Tweets