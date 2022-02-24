Actor Bobby Deol is overjoyed that he was given the opportunity to perform something completely different from his on-screen persona of a loving boy. He is clearly choosing roles with more enthusiasm and is keen to try something he hasn’t done before. In the film Love Hostel, starring Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra, Bobby Deol portrays the antagonist. According to Apne fame, “To break away from my image, I’ve been experimenting with several types of personalities. I’ve been in this profession for a long time and want to take on roles that will stretch me.Also Read - Aashram 3 Update: Bobby Deol Finally Talks About Release Date, And Controversy Around Baba Nirala's Role | Exclusive

When asked if he was happy to be associated with this type of film today, he said yes. The actor stated that the previous films were commercial pictures because the audience did not allow them to be viewed. However, the younger generation today wishes to express themselves. So it's great that you can now be a part of subjects that bring so many things to life.