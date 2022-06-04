On being quizzed over playing a character that is in contrast of his personality, Aashram 3 actor Bobby Deol said, “Prakash Ji knew that my personality and image would work for this character. I never thought about it like that. I always used to think why can’t I play characters like these. When Prakash Ji offered me this role, I was taken aback but then I got really excited.” He further added, “We all have anger and we all are mischievous. So, when the character you’re playing does the same thing he does normally, looks evil.”Also Read - Bobby Deol And Prakash Jha Discuss Aashram Season 4 [Exclusive]

Bobby also responded to netizens comparing Baba Nirala to Marvel's Loki. He opined, "Marvel's Loki is a completely different character. He is an enjoyable character and is funny, he has a sense of humour as well. Baba is who he is (smiles).

Prakash Jha responded to the buzz around Aashram 4 and how long would be the wait this time for the next season. The filmmaker had a humorous reply as he said, "Baba Jaane (Bobby's character from Aashram knows." Bobby however, added, "I want the sequel to happen. But you should not force a story. So, even I don't have any idea when it will happen."

Aashram 3 also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal, Esha Gupta, Darshan Kumar, Tridha Choudhary and Anupriya Goenka in stellar roles.

