Darkening of elbows is the most common problem seen in women these days. Over explosure to sun is the main cause of tanning on elbows and knees. It is one of the most difficult and stubborn areas from where removing these black marks will become a big task to every individual. So In this video we have listed 5 best home remedies that will help you to get rid of dark and black elbows and knees.

1) Lemon Juice: Lemon Juice acts as a natural bleach that help to reduce the darkness from elbows. Apply the lemon juice on the affected areas, gently massage and leave it for about 10 minutes