Negative effects of not exercising : We know how beneficial exercising and working out regularly can be for our bodies. Being physically active does not just keeps us in shape but also maintains our health and keeps us away from various heart diseases. However, due to our busy and fast paced lifestyle, we do not get a proper amount of time to carry on our exercise on a regular basis. And according to various research and reports, not exercising on a regular basis can really have some ill effects on our body, one of them being premature death. In this video we have discussed the negative effects of not exercising regularly.