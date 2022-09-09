Bodyweight Exercise Video:
Fittr Coach Syed Tanzeem Pasha demonstrates bodyweight exercises for muscles that do not require going to the gym. These exercises will help increase flexibility, work on the strength and will make you stronger especially for women. All these exercises can be done from home without going to the gym. Watch full video, if you are planning to build muscles or tone your body without going to the gym.