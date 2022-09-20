Bold And Sensuous Kim Sharma: Kim Sharma is a well-known Bollywood actress. The latest movies in which Kim Sharma has acted are Daddy Cool: Join The Fun, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Yakeen, Mohabbatein and Sher Dil. Mohabbatein was her blockbuster movie in which she had played the role of a widow girl Sanjana, the Character was loved by everyone. Mohabbatein also starred superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It was a huge hit and started Kim’s career in Bollywood. In fact, Mohabbatein is her only hit except for Heyy Babyy and Magadheera in which she starred in item numbers. Kim keepe posting her pictures on social media and fans keep praging her also. Kim started her life again and she is happily married to Leander Paes. In this video we are going to tell you about her personal life and social life.

Written by- AnanyaAlso Read - Kartik Aaryan Turns Doctor Who Releases Stress From Laughter: ‘Hasaane Vaala Doctor Ban Gaya’ -Watch Video