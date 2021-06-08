Bollywood Actress Shilpa Shetty Turns 46: One among the successful actresses in Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty turns 46 today, an icon for whom age is just a number. Starting her career from Baazigar, this beautiful actress has given remarkable performances in her films. Also a fitness enthusiast, she was involved in various fitness campaigns like the Fit India Movement launched by the Government of India. Currently, she is playing the role of a Judge in a dance reality show, Super Dancer and we are thrilled to tell you about her 5 special moments in the show. Watch Video.. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra Talks About Getting Back On Track After a Difficult Phase | Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar