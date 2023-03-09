Bollywood Celebs React To Actor-Director Satish Kaushik’s Demise – Watch Video
Bollywood celebs started sending their condolence messages over the demise of veteran actor Satish Kaushik. The actor reportedly died due to cardiac arrest.
Actor-director Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 years on Wednesday. A close friend of Satish, Anupam Kher first shared the news on social media in the early hours on Thursday morning. Soon after Anupam shared the news, Bollywood celebs started sending their condolence messages over the demise of veteran actor. The actor reportedly died due to cardiac arrest.
