A host of celebrities were clicked at the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, who got married on Monday. The star-studded ceremony saw Bollywood’s stars and superstars decked up in their best outfits as they stopped for photographs. Among the prominent guests who were clicked were Raveena Tandon with her husband Anil Thadani, Kareena Kapoor Khan with her sister Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan with her husband Kunal Kemmu, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Sidharth Malhotra and a good number of other well-known stars.