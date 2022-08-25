Liger Public Review: We’ve seen South superstars Vijay Deverkonda and Ananya Panday promote their highly anticipated film Liger. Fans were eagerly waiting for this movie to release. Liger is an action-packed movie about a kickboxer, which is played by Vijay Deverakonda, who stutters. Ramya Krishnan played the role of Vijay’s mother in the movie. In fact, Mike Tyson debuted in Bollywood with Liger. Now the first public review is out and Liger is failed to impress the audience. With a budget of nearly Rs 100 crore, it certainly is one of the biggest Tollywood releases. Considering the hype and advance booking for the film, ‘Liger’ is expected to witness one of the biggest opening day box office collections in India but has failed to impress the audience as per the first public review.Also Read - Liger Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda And Ramya Krishnan Impress But Puri Jagannadh Fails to Give a Gripping Story

