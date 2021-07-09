Love Stories You Should Watch Before Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: After Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016, Karan Johar will now return with his next directorial Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahani which is a love story, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Ranveer Singh and Alia on Tuesday also took to Instagram announcing about the special people who are going play significant characters in the film. These characters will be played by the iconic actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. While the fans are pretty excited about this next peppy love story, we are going to tell you about some amazing love stories that you should watch before this new release.Also Read - Collar Bomb is All Set to be Released: Jimmy Sheirgill Gives Major Insights | Watch Video