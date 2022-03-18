The Kashmir Files cast interview: Actor Bhasha Sumbli plays an integral part in the recently released film The Kashmir Files. The Vivek Agnihotri-directorial is being appreciated for its solid content and for being that rare film that talks about a dark incident from Indian history. In an interview with india.com, Bhasha reveals how different and difficult it was for her to shoot this movie considering she had to relive the tragic incident being a Kashmiri Pandit herself.Also Read - The Kashmir Files Crosses Rs 100 Crore at Box Office, Becomes 5th Film to do That in Post-Pandemic Times - Check Detailed Collection Report

The Kashmir Files is based on the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley and the aftermath. The film has created havoc at the Box Office and Bhasha says it's sheer emotions that have brought the entire country together. The actor speaks about being an activist and how she decided to join the National School of Drama because she wanted to be a part of the movement to help people from her community. She reveals how she has never gone back to Kashmir because of the tragedy and scenes that come back to her everytime someone mentions Kashmir to her. Anupam Kher is not the only Kashmiri Pandit actor in The Kashmir Files. Meet Bhasha Sumbli in an exclusive interview with india.com:

— Video produced by Pratibha Katariya Also Read - The Kashmir Files Set to Beat Record Set by Baahubali: The Conclusion at Box Office - Check Detailed Collection Report After First-Week