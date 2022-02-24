Gangubai Kathiawadi interview: Actor Alia Bhatt is here with her magnum opus film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is based on a chapter in Hussain Zaidi’s book titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai. In an interview with india.com, Alia speaks about her role which looks ‘softer on the outside, and harder on the inside.’ The actor says how she looks like and how she had to become for Gangubai are totally opposite and that was the toughest part of working in the film.Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Starring Alia Bhatt Will Release as it is, Supreme Court Scraps Plea

She explained: “The fact that my face and the hardness of the journey are like yin and yang – two sides of a coin. One would be like she’s just a simple face, how can she have that sort of hard experience. The truth is that life doesn’t choose your hardness of experiences based on the way you look. A cute face can also have hard experiences. what I needed to portray was a lot of strength internally. whatever the look does externally, I can’t beyond a point change the way I look but what I can do is change the body language, demeanour and understanding which is very tough and crass. This is very like take it or leave it. That’s an upbringing that I haven’t had.” Also Read - Vicky Kaushal Reviews Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Says ‘Shook By Sheer Brilliance’

Alia says she has always been trained to behave in a proper manner as an actor and therefore, it was immensely unusual and challenging to go out of that polished zone and be all crass to perform the role. “As an actor, you have to be politically correct. not say too much say a bit little. this is my training as a person. for this film, I had to be out of that box and I had to be swimming in that mud. it was challenging and also liberating to do. there’s no boundary. you can just be however you want because there’s nothing to lose. that’s something I found the most challenging in terms of the style and the andaaz with which she needed to speak and the way she would talk to people. I was like okay either it’s going to be amazing or it will be a complete comedy. I had to give it my 100 per cent and see the way it goes.” Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Screening Pics And Videos: Rekha Does Namaste, Alia Bhatt-Deepika Padukone Wear White Saree, Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter Arrive Together

Alia also speaks on her ‘pyar kiya toh darna kya‘ attitude about Ranbir Kapoor, her answer to those who think a little girl imitating her role in a viral video is wrong, and how she looks at her 10-year-old journey in Bollywood. Watch the full interview here: