Kabir Khan latest interview: Director Kabir Khan has his own way of showing secularism, cross-border stories, action, love and emotional conflict through his characters – whether in Bajrangi Bhaijaan or his latest screen offering – 83. The director says he believes in the stories that have the potential of making his audience smile with tears in their eyes. Bajrangi Bhaijaan did that and so has done 83.Also Read - Kabir Khan Breaks Silence on Box Office Performance of 83: 'Kapil Dev Once Told Me...' | Exclusive

In this exclusive chat with india.com, Kabir talks about his strength as a filmmaker, and how even though he understands the entire chatter around the Box Office performance of 83, it doesn’t really matter to him. He speaks on his relationship with Salman, and in fact, credits his position in the industry to his collaborations with the actor. The director mentions why he didn’t direct Tiger Zinda Hai and the upcoming Tiger 3 in the same series, his association with Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, and the politics of his movies. Watch the entire interview here: Also Read - Sharvari Wagh on Rumours of Dating Sunny Kaushal And Attending Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding | Exclusive