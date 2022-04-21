Shahid Kapoor’s interview: Shahid Kapoor is a star on-screen but in real life, he’s as goofy as he can get. The actor says he never noticed he always maintains a certain style and swag while performing his characters. It’s been a long wait for the actor and his co-star, Mrunal Thakur, to see Jersey hitting the screens – a film that was shot during the pandemic and was postponed four times. In this conversation, Shahid talks about being a family man, understanding the value of family, evolving as an actor, and just taking life one day at a time. Mrunal adds to the same and speaks about her struggle in the film industry and how her mother gave up her career for her. Watch the first part of the full interview here and stay tuned to this space for the second part in which he answers some fun fan questions!Also Read - Shahid Kapoor on Being a Family Man: When we are Boys, The Stakes Are Not High | Exclusive

Meanwhile, Jersey is hitting the theatres on April 22. The film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and it’s the official remake of Nani’s film with the same title. The film also brings Shahid Kapoor on-screen with his father, Pankaj Kapoor, who plays the role of a cricket coach. Jersey has received good critic reviews. Watch this space for more updates on Jersey! Also Read - Shahid Kapoor On Jersey, His Character And Preparation For His Role - Watch Video