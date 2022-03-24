The Kashmir Files Cast Interview: For the cast of The Kashmir Files, shooting this film was not a regular experience. They knew they were bringing a story that could either appeal to the masses or go totally wrong, and it was important to be clear with their message. When india.com spoke to Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar and Bhasha Sumbli of The Kashmir Files, they spoke about the resilience amid the tragedy that the Kashmiri Pandit community showed back in 1990 when they faced a genocide.Also Read - The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 13 Update: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Beats Sooryavanshi, to Become Biggest Blockbuster in Post-Pandemic - Check Detailed Collection Report

For Bhasha especially, because she has the first-hand experience of the horror that she and her family had faced at that time, shooting The Kashmir Files meant more than the rest of the cast members. Both Bhasha and Anupam Kher resonate with the story and they say they have been fighting PTSD for years now that got triggered when they were made to relive this tragedy for the film.

For Pallavi, it's a different world and she regrets not knowing about this world sooner. The actor mentioned in the interview that she was a working woman when the genocide took place and she feels awful realising that she never heard or read about it until she started researching for The Kashmir Files.

For Darshan Kumar, this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience where nothing matters but emotions. The actor said in the interview that he doesn’t understand politics but what he knows is that he wants to be associated with a story that needs to be told. Watch the full conversation with the cast of The Kashmir Files here: