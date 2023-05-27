Home

Video Gallery

Bollywood Shines Bright At IIFA 2023 Pre-event ‘Green Carpet’ In Abu Dhabi; Main Event Tonight -Watch Video

Bollywood Shines Bright At IIFA 2023 Pre-event ‘Green Carpet’ In Abu Dhabi; Main Event Tonight -Watch Video

UAE has been gripped by Bollywood fever as the 23rd edition of the prestigious award is taking place in Abu Dhabi. The action continued on May 26 with the second pre-event, IIFA Rocks 2023. Bollywood celebrities put their best fashion foot forward for the green carpet.

IIFA Awards 2023: No film award ceremony attracts as much glitz and glamour as the IIFA does. The pre-events of the mega Bollywood film festival are over and today is the final night. UAE has been gripped by Bollywood fever as the 23rd edition of the prestigious award is taking place in Abu Dhabi. The action continued on May 26 with the second pre-event, IIFA Rocks 2023. Bollywood celebrities put their best fashion foot forward for the green carpet. The IIFA gala will honour the best films and talents of 2022. However, the highlight of the event was Salman Khan surprising everyone one by giving Vicky Kaushal a wide hug. Salman is one of the star performers of the award night today. While the event will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.