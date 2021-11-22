Anushka Ranjan And Aditya Seal Wedding Guest List : Aditya Ranjan and Anushka Ranjan tied knot on 22nd of November i.e. Sunday. The grand wedding was attended by some really close friends and family. Several Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar were seen attending the couple’s majestic wedding. To know more on which Bollywood celebs attended the marriage ceremony, checkout this video.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Social Media Influencer Karan Sareen Opens Up On His Journey, Body Shaming And How He Deals With Anxiety | Watch Video