Shraddha Arya Marriage : Popular TV actress Shraddha Arya who has worked in some really famous daily soaps like Kundali Bhagya, Tumhai Pakhi, Dream Girl and has also appeared in films like Nishabd and Paathshaala, got married to a Delhi based Naval officer Rahul Sharma on 16th of November. Fans and well wishers are pouring love and blessings on all over social media on the couple. Watch video to get more details on the wedding.