Uri actress Yami Gautam tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last month, in the presence of their family members. While many fans love how Bollywood celebrities choose to marry with big pomp and show, Yami Gautam’s natural and traditional ceremonies also gained a lot of attention on social media. Dressed in Red Banarasi Saree, Yami Gautam didn’t only look gorgeous but has also reminded us about those beautiful red attires worn by Anushka , Deepika and most of the actresses in their wedding ceremonies. So if you want to have a close look at them and recollect the memories, stay with us till the end of the video.

Big Fat Bollywood Weddings : Wedding Fashion

Yami Gautam Wedding Saree: As all eyes were on Yami Gautam’s red classic bridal saree, did you know it belonged to her mother? Yes, if you didn’t know, Yami wore her mother’s 33-year-old traditional silk saree on her big day. The saree was simple and beautiful, covered with detailed gold work all over it. Not just this, Yami Gautham’s make-up was done all by herself. Also Read - Love Stories You Should Watch Before Karan Johar's Next Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani | Watch Video

Anushka Sharma Wedding Saree: Another actress who slayed the red Banarasi saree is none other than Anushka Sharma. The red bindi, sindoor, mogra and Chooda on a red Banarasi saree were a perfect fit for an Indian bride on her first wedding reception. Apart from that, Anushka looked extremely stunning in a heritage choker and matching jhumkas that she wore from Sabyasachi Bridal Jewellery collection.

Deepika Padukone Wedding Saree: The most loved couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in Italy as per two different rituals, Konkani and Sindhi. At her Sindhi wedding, she looked like a perfect North Indian Bride in her red and gold Sabyasachi creation. Whereas, at her Konkani wedding, Deepika’s pretty South Indian bridal look in red Kanjivaram saree was also traditional and on point. No doubt, her jewellery and over sized Jhumkas looked equally stunning.

Diya MirzaWedding Saree:: Diya Mirza, again flaunted her natural beauty and made for the most beautiful bride while she was draped in her red saree adorned with intricate golden embroidery all over and thick golden borders. Her look was complete with matching jewellery that looked absolutely exquisite.

From this we are very sure how traditional red sarees on an Indian wedding will never go out of fashion as these Bollywood trend setters make sure to keep the culture up and going.

Script By Sneha M Jain