Bollywood’s First-Ever Kissing Scene That Grabbed Eyeballs – WATCH Video

Bollywood's First-Ever Kissing Scene That Grabbed Eyeballs

First kissing scene of Bollywood: Bollywood films often feature passionate and intimate kissing scenes that enhance the romantic storyline. These scenes help to portray the depth of emotions between the characters and create a sense of connection and chemistry on screen. Nowadays, in the Hindi film industry, almost every movie has intimate scenes, but do you know which was the first Indian film to have a kissing scene? Well, it was the 1933 film Karma. The film had a 4-minute-long kissing scene between Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai. Devika Rani was an actress in Indian films who was active during the 1930s and 1940s. She made her acting debut with the film ‘Karma’. and grabbed the headlines with this scene, Widely acknowledged as the first lady of Indian cinema, Devika Rani had a successful acting career that spanned 10 years. Watch the video to know more.

