Home

Video Gallery

Bomb Blast Near Golden Temple: 3rd Explosion In a Week; 5 Arrested | Watch

Bomb Blast Near Golden Temple: 3rd Explosion In a Week; 5 Arrested | Watch

Bomb Blast Near Golden Temple: 3rd Explosion In a Week; 5 Arrested | Watch

Bomb Blast Near Golden Temple: Loud sound was heard near the Golden Temple in Amritsar in the wee hours on May 11. Police personnel and forensic team members rushed to the site of the incident and the probe is currently underway. CCTV footage showed that the suspect allegedly threw the bomb from the second floor of Guru Ram Dass inn into `galiara`, or the pathway around the Golden Temple. The suspect threw the bomb from the window of a washroom in the Guru Ram Das Inn.