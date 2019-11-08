Do you want to improve your memory and cognitive skills? If yes, opt for nutritious food. Yes, food plays a vital role in shaping the structure of the brain and improving its function too. This is what nutritionist Jaffrey Schmidt states. The human brain feeds on energy that we get from food. It needs a good amount of fuel to keep working. So, you basically need to feed yourself with some of the nutrition-rich food like broccoli, nuts, berries, orange juice, etc. Broccoli is considered to be an excellent source of vitamin B, which can help in the breakdown of amino acid and protect your brain cells. Whereas berries are loaded with antioxidants that are known to neutralize the free radicals that can damage your brain cells. Other good food sources of antioxidants are sweet potatoes, spinach, tomatoes, etc. Additionally, you can have cheese that can improve your concentration with the help of calcium present in it. Watch this video to know about the right food to improve your brain function.