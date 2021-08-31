Who doesn’t want a perfect and a flawless skin ? This desire of staying young and beautiful has given a massive rise to facial surgeries and they have been in trend over decades now. The two most famous cosmetic treatments that we get to hear about are Botox and Filler treatments. In this video, Dr. Devraj Shome, the director and Co-founder of Esthetic Clinic gives us a detailed information and insights on these two popular cosmetic surgeries. He talks about how long lasting Botox and Filler treatments are, their cost and the side effects as well. Watch this video to know more.