Boulders Falling On The Pedestrian Path Leading To Kedarnath Temple, Rudraprayag

The Badrinath National Highway-7 in Karnprayad on Thursday was blocked for few hours due to the falling of boulders from the hill near Panchpulia. Following this, passengers going to Badrinath pilgrim at night were also stopped at Gauchar and their vehicles going towards Rishikesh were stopped at Karnprayag and Langasu for safety purpose.

Rudraprayag: Boulders Falling On The Pedestrian Path Leading To Kedarnath Temple, The Administration Is Allowing The Pilgrims To Visit Kedarnath Only After The Weather Clears, The Badrinath National Highway-7 in Karnprayad on Thursday was blocked for few hours due to the falling of boulders from the hill near Panchpulia. Following this, passengers going to Badrinath pilgrim at night were also stopped at Gauchar and their vehicles going towards Rishikesh were stopped at Karnprayag and Langasu for safety purpose.