Infinity E1 electric scooter : Bangalore based mobility solution company Bounce just launched it’s first electric scooter in India on 2nd of December. Bounce Infinity E1 is priced at Rs. 68,999 and comes up with unique ‘Battery as a service option’ where consumers can but the scooter for Rs. 45,099, while the battery will be on lease. The scooter carries features like stylish alloy wheels, digital speedometer, 12-litre boot to provide adequate storage and is available in 5 colors. The booking for the scooter has started at Rs.499. Checkout this video to know more on the features and specs about E1 electric scooter in detail.Also Read - Redmi Note 10S With 8GB RAM And 128GB Storage Option Launched In India, Checkout Key Features And Price Here | Tech Reveal