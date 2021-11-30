Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter: Bangalore based smart mobility solution company Bounce is all prepped up to launch it’s first consumer electronic electronic scooter Bounce Infinity on 2nd of December this year. This would be the first ever electric scooter made in India. The consumers will be getting intelligent features, says company. The company also announced that the pre-booking for the electric scooter will start on the same day i.e. 2nd December at a minimal price of Rs.499. However the deliveries will start the early next year. For more information on this upcoming launch, do checkout this videoAlso Read - Truecaller Update: Truecaller Version 12 Launched With Redesigned Interface And Call Recording Feature For Android Users | Checkout Video