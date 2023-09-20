Home

Video Gallery

Bowlers To Took Fastest 100 Wickets In ODI Cricket For India

Bowlers To Took Fastest 100 Wickets In ODI Cricket For India

A look at the players who completed fastest 100 wickets in ODI for India, the list includes several big names of current and former Indian cricketers.

The Indian cricket team has seen several talented fast bowlers achieve the milestone of the fastest 100 wickets in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Some notable names include the legendary Kapil Dev, the fiery Javagal Srinath, the swing maestro Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and the promising Jasprit Bumrah. These bowlers showcased their exceptional skills, consistency, and determination to reach this milestone, contributing significantly to India’s success in ODI cricket. Have a look at the players who achieve this feat of completing fastest 100 wickets in ODI for India

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.