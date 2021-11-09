Box Office Collection: After a long wait, the theaters have finally opened and some of the big Bollywood films have been showing their flair since their release. Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgan starrer Sooryavanshi has been released in theaters on November 5. The film has been doing good business since the first week of its release.Also Read - Annaatthe Beats Sooryavanshi at Box Office With Its Opening Weekend Collection But There's a Twist | Detailed Figures