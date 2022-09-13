Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has been winning the hearts of the audience. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has managed to collect c Rs 105.50 crore to 106.50 crore in Hindi in 3 days, thereby recording the 3rd or 4th biggest weekend of all time for a Hindi film. This has made Brahmastra become the seventh Bollywood film to clock an opening weekend of Rs 100 crore in the domestic belts. Now if we talk about the south dubbed versions too then the film will will be the eighth film to score a century in three days. The movie has collected Rs 119 to 120.50 crore in the three-day run. Well, Brahmastra is not the Only film that has entered into the 100 crores club in just three days. Films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan sultan have also earned 100 crores in just 3 days. Let’s take a look at the list of movies that entered 100 crore club within 3 days.