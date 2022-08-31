Movies Releasing in Theatres in September 2022:
The box office business of Hindi films has been good since quite some time barring a few movies. In fact, Boycott culture has also been affecting the films. In the month of September, many films are releasing at the box office across genres. Now it will be interesting to see if the Hindi film industry can bounce back in the month of September. In this video we have listed the movies that are all set to hit the big screens in September that one can enjoy with their family and friends.Movies Releasing in Theatres in September 2022:
Spider-Man: No Way Home, Oye Makhna, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, Middle Class Love, Dhokha – Round D Corner, Chup: Revenge of the Artist, Avatar, Vikram Vedha.