Brahmastra – Part One, Shiva The weapon of Brahma’s trailer released directed by Ayan Mukerji under the banners Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, in association with Star Studios. The film is scheduled for release on 9 September 2022 in standard formats, 3D, and IMAX 3D. The movie was announced in July 2014 but was delayed by several years sue to Covid-19 and other reasons. The movie was shot in the span of four years from January 2018 to March 2022 at various locations like Bulgaria, London, New York, Edinburgh, and Varanasi. The movie has a mega cast of Amitabh Bachchan as Guru, Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva, Alia Bhatt as Isha, Mouni Roy as Junoon, Nagarjuna Akkineni as Anish, an artist, Dimple Kapadia, Divyendu Sharma, Dhruv Sehgal, Saurav Gurjar and Shah Rukh Khan as a scientist in a cameo appearance.