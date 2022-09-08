Ayan Mukerji’s dream project under Dharma productions is all set to hit the big screens on September 9th. The starcast of the film Alia, Ranbir, Amitabh, Nagarjuna, Mouni along with Ayan Mukerji did promotions across India. At certain events they received great welcome, although at some places Brahmastra had to receive backlash. The movie has been in the spotlight since it began filming and even now the spotlight remains. The advance ticket window booking for Brahmastra opened prior to its release and has received a good number of booking surpassing Bhool Bhulaiya.