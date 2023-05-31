By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BrahMos is ‘Brahmastra’ for Indian Defence forces: CDS
India’s Chief of Defence Staff of Armed Forces General Anil Chauhan on May 31 at BrahMos User Meet 2023, highlighted India’s need to achieve ‘strategic autonomy’. He said India will indulge in more joint ventures like BrahMos Aerospace, which he termed as 'Brahmastra' for the country.
