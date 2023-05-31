Home

BrahMos is ‘Brahmastra’ for Indian Defence forces: CDS

India’s Chief of Defence Staff of Armed Forces General Anil Chauhan on May 31 at BrahMos User Meet 2023, highlighted India’s need to achieve ‘strategic autonomy’. He said India will indulge in more joint ventures like BrahMos Aerospace, which he termed as 'Brahmastra' for the country.

