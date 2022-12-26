Breaking News: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Admitted To AIIMS – Watch Video

Nirmala Sitharaman has been admitted to AIIMS on Monday. The 63-year-old has been admitted in a private ward of the hospital. Watch video to know more.

Nirmala Sitharaman news: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Reportedly, she was taken to the hospital around 12pm noon. She has been admitted into the private ward. Watch this video to know more in detail.