Breaking News: There was a stir after the dead body of DG Jail of Jammu and Kashmir Hemant Lohia, was found at his residence. It is suspected that the DG was murdered by his servant. The DG's servant is missing from the house since the murder. Police has started investigating the matter. Preliminary investigation revealed that Lohia had applied some oil on his leg, in which some swelling was visible. The killer first strangled Lohia to death and then used a broken bottle of ketchup to slit his throat. After this he tried to set the dead body on fire. Police is engaged in further investigation. Let us tell you, Lohia was promoted and appointed as the Director General of Prisons of the Union Territory in August. Jammu Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said that Lohia, a 1992 batch IPS officer, was found dead at his Udaiwala residence on the outskirts of the city. His throat was slit and there were burn marks on his body. Know more detail about the news in the video.